Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 133,500 Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.89 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

