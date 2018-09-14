Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 51,352 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,666.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $47.25 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

