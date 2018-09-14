SB One Bancorp (SBBX) CEO George Lista Sells 2,000 Shares

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $54,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,630.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SB One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $212.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.30.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 689,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 154,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,141,000. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,973,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

