Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $96.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $84.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $91.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $131.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $150.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 1.30. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $9,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,170,432 shares in the company, valued at $413,234,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $6,823,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,755,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,224,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 245,231 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 242.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 607,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.