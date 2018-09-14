Sapience Investments LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,814.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 121,207 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $207,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 533.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 197.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Howard Weil cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $506,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares in the company, valued at $431,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.