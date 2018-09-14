Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 264.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Santander Consumer USA worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 157.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 35.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 242,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 40.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 259,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 75,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SC opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $172,940.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

