Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Shares Bought by Nexthera Capital LP

Nexthera Capital LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 280,538 shares during the period. Sangamo Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.3% of Nexthera Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nexthera Capital LP’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 218.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 301.3% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $79,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Stewart Parker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $367,900. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

SGMO stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.95.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.36% and a negative net margin of 105.65%. The business had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.