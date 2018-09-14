Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 251.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $110,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 132.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $180,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $3.77 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

