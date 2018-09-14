Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 89,142 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 5,402.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 1,041.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,838. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $803,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

