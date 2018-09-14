Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Huntsman by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Huntsman by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

HUN stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

