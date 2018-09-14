Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,155,000 after buying an additional 1,068,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,646,000 after buying an additional 609,465 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 215,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 215,366 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5,005.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after buying an additional 155,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.46, for a total value of $1,120,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,267.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.37, for a total transaction of $29,308,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,463 shares of company stock worth $57,194,982. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $562.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,689. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $337.80 and a one year high of $560.49. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.08.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

