Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 32,075 Shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc common stock (LOR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc common stock (NYSE:LOR) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,075 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc common stock worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc common stock by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 235,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc common stock by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc common stock in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of NYSE:LOR opened at $10.12 on Friday. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc common stock has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc common stock Profile

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of dividends, income and capital appreciation. The Fund will pursue this objective through a world equity strategy and a short-term emerging markets and debt strategy.

