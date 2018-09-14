Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,032,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after buying an additional 587,878 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 153,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 308,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 91.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.96 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.