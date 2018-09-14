Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 247.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,933,000 after buying an additional 983,281 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth $14,802,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the first quarter worth $8,953,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 299,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,944,000 after buying an additional 282,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.