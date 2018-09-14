Rupaya (RUPX) Market Cap Hits $444,599.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Cryptohub. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $444,599.00 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000854 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,940.20 or 3.68159014 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005829 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00100000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 36,808,930 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

