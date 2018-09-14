Ruggie Capital Group Buys New Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock (UTF)

Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:UTF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of UTF opened at $23.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

