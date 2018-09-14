RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRD. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 5,755,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,767,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 409,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on RR Donnelley & Sons in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.22. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $365.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. O’brien purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.