Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (RDS.A) vs. Noble Energy (NBL) Critical Comparison

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Noble Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A and Noble Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A 0 5 8 0 2.62 Noble Energy 1 8 19 0 2.64

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A presently has a consensus price target of $80.78, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Noble Energy has a consensus price target of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Noble Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noble Energy is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Noble Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Noble Energy pays out 141.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A and Noble Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A $305.18 billion 0.88 $12.98 billion $3.84 16.85 Noble Energy $4.26 billion 3.31 -$1.12 billion $0.31 94.06

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Energy. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A and Noble Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A 5.64% 9.22% 4.50% Noble Energy 19.01% 2.89% 1.43%

Summary

Noble Energy beats Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,965 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

