Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Upgraded to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. 12,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 7.04%. equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 653.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $3,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,229,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 329,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 203,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.