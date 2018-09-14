Rolls-Royce’s (RR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,210 ($15.76) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 815 ($10.62) to GBX 975 ($12.70) in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 880 ($11.46) to GBX 900 ($11.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 785 ($10.23) to GBX 780 ($10.16) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 950 ($12.37) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 971.27 ($12.65).

Get Rolls-Royce alerts:

Shares of RR stock traded up GBX 22.44 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting GBX 977.44 ($12.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733.50 ($9.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 994.50 ($12.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

In related news, insider Frank Chapman bought 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.57) per share, with a total value of £4,091.60 ($5,329.69). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.21) per share, with a total value of £981.90 ($1,279.02). Insiders have acquired 8,760 shares of company stock worth $9,492,186 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.