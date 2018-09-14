Roku’s (ROKU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of ROKU opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. Roku has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.52.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $3,702,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077,093 shares of company stock valued at $56,754,187. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

