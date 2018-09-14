Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

