Robert C. Schweitzer Sells 7,500 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Robert C. Schweitzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.54. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Petmed Express Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. CL King initiated coverage on Petmed Express in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at $12,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 25.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 56.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.