Robert C. Schweitzer Sells 7,500 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Robert C. Schweitzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.54. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $57.80.
Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Petmed Express Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at $12,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 25.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 56.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petmed Express
PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
