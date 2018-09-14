Richard Daniell Sells 696 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Richard Daniell sold 696 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $14,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 281,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,920,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

