Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Heska Corp (HSKA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Heska were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSKA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heska by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Heska by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $102,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rod Lippincott sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $662,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,778 shares of company stock worth $5,282,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.03 million, a PE ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.52. Heska Corp has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Heska had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. research analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

