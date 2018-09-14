Rhumbline Advisers Buys 830 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (SRDX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of SurModics worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurModics in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurModics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of SurModics in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the second quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other SurModics news, VP Gregg S. Sutton sold 14,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,099,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Knight sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,201. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRDX. Barrington Research raised their target price on SurModics to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on SurModics to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

SRDX opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.07, a PEG ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. equities analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

