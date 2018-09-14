Revlon Inc (REV) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,317 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Revlon were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Revlon by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Revlon by 400.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 138,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,328.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 293,943 shares of company stock worth $5,041,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REV shares. ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revlon in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $21.10 on Friday. Revlon Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $606.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.30 million. research analysts expect that Revlon Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

