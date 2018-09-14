Reviewing Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) and Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ: LBTYK) and Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

32.1% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Liberty Global PLC Class C shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Liberty Global PLC Class C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -28.37% -8.42% -4.07% Liberty Global PLC Class C -11.46% -27.88% -3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hemisphere Media Group and Liberty Global PLC Class C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Global PLC Class C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hemisphere Media Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than Liberty Global PLC Class C.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Liberty Global PLC Class C’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $124.46 million 4.38 -$13.43 million N/A N/A Liberty Global PLC Class C $15.05 billion 1.39 -$2.78 billion N/A N/A

Hemisphere Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Global PLC Class C.

Volatility & Risk

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global PLC Class C has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group beats Liberty Global PLC Class C on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 4.5 million subscribers in the United States and 14.8 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 1.9 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. Further, the company operates Canal 1, a television network in Colombia; and Pantaya, a cross-platform Spanish-language digital subscription service that offers Spanish-language films. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.