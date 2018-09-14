Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $113,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY opened at $106.58 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $19,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,832,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,344,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.22 per share, for a total transaction of $206,436.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,675,011 shares of company stock worth $166,959,769. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.