Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV):

8/29/2018 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company’s solid performance by Subscription business buoys optimism. Furthermore, Veeva Systems continues to benefit from its flagship Vault platform. The company’s unique solutions include Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData. Veeva Systems’ new CRM Sunrise UI and Nitro look promising as well. In Europe, Veeva Systems had its first top 20 biopharmaceutical win for Veeva Vault QualityDocs. Moreover, the company is confident about growth in new markets with products like EDC, Safety, Nitro and Vault. A significant expansion in the company’s margins is also indicative of brighter prospects. On the flip side, high expenses on the operational side are a concern. Also, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market remain potent threats. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rate is an added concern.”

8/28/2018 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/24/2018 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2018 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/24/2018 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2018 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/24/2018 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/24/2018 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

8/24/2018 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2018 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/24/2018 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They wrote, “We were particularly encouraged by the first seven-figure customer outside of life sciences, an early proof point for this untapped QualityOne opportunity. We also have an increasingly positive bias on Nitro as a future growth lever and foundational AI layer. We are raising our growth and profitability estimate and increasing our price target to $99 from $84, rolling forward to 35x CY2020 EV/FCF.””

8/16/2018 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Veeva Systems is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems outperformed the industry in the past six months. Growing demand for cloud-based applications like Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData has provided Veeva Systems with a competitive edge in the MedTech industry. Solid Subscription revenues have been a growth catalyst as well. Further, in a bid to replace the simple custom-made data warehouses with a unique industry-specific data model, Veeva Systems recently introduced a model of commercial data warehouse for Life Sciences — Veeva Nitro. The company further launched Vault Training, a cloud-based application across life sciences organizations. On the flip side, high expenses on the operational side are also causing a drag on the company’s margins, partially offsetting its revenues. Furthermore, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market are key concerns. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rate is a concern.”

7/24/2018 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems outperformed the industry in the past six months. Growing demand for cloud-based applications like Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData has provided Veeva Systems with a competitive edge in the MedTech industry. Solid Subscription revenues have been a growth catalyst as well. Further, in a bid to replace the simple custom-made data warehouses with a unique industry-specific data model, Veeva Systems recently introduced a model of commercial data warehouse for Life Sciences — Veeva Nitro. The company further launched Vault Training, a cloud-based application across life sciences organizations. On the flip side, high expenses on the operational side are also causing a drag on the company’s margins, partially offsetting its revenues. Furthermore, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market are key concerns. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rate is a concern. “

7/19/2018 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems outperformed the industry in the past six months. Growing demand for cloud-based applications like Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData has provided Veeva Systems with a competitive edge in the MedTech industry. Solid Subscription revenues have been a growth catalyst as well. Further, in a bid to replace the simple custom-made data warehouses with a unique industry-specific data model, Veeva Systems recently introduced a model of commercial data warehouse for Life Sciences — Veeva Nitro. The company further launched Vault Training, a cloud-based application across life sciences organizations. On the flip side, high expenses on the operational side are also causing a drag on the company’s margins, partially offsetting its revenues. Furthermore, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market are key concerns. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rate is a concern. “

7/17/2018 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems outperformed the industry in the past six months. Growing demand for cloud-based applications like Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData has provided Veeva Systems with a competitive edge in the MedTech industry. Solid Subscription revenues have been a growth catalyst as well. Further, in a bid to replace the simple custom-made data warehouses with a unique industry-specific data model, Veeva Systems recently introduced a model of commercial data warehouse for Life Sciences — Veeva Nitro. The company further launched Vault Training, a cloud-based application across life sciences organizations. On the flip side, high expenses on the operational side are also causing a drag on the company’s margins, partially offsetting its revenues. Furthermore, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market are key concerns. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rate is a concern. “

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.80. 5,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,522. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Veeva Systems Inc alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $5,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $91,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,603 shares of company stock worth $16,229,744 over the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.