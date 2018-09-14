Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Diploma (DPLM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diploma (LON: DPLM) recently:

9/6/2018 – Diploma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,365 ($17.78) price target on the stock.

8/29/2018 – Diploma had its price target raised by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 1,275 ($16.61) to GBX 1,355 ($17.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/29/2018 – Diploma had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,320 ($17.19) to GBX 1,560 ($20.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2018 – Diploma had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Diploma was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,275 ($16.61) price target on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Diploma had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/6/2018 – Diploma had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,350 ($17.58) to GBX 1,320 ($17.19). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Diploma stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,392 ($18.13). The stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Diploma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.54).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

