Repsol SA (REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on REPYY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

REPYY stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

