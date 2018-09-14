Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 621,800 Shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 621,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $47,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 26.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

CNQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

