Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $51.25 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 602,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $15,527,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

