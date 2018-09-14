Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $48.79 Million Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.41% of Vocera Communications worth $48,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $204,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 51.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Vocera Communications news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 18,553 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $593,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,480 shares of company stock worth $2,274,570. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

