Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 16049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, CFO James Daniel Dellinger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $69,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $161,225 over the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

