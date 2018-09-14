Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 16049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.
RBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.30.
In other Reliant Bancorp news, CFO James Daniel Dellinger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $69,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $161,225 over the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBNC)
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
