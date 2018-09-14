Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holdings Lifted by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $237,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $248,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

NYSE:RS opened at $85.77 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.