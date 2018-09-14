Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 52.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,530 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 651,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 155,218 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $9,394,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 56.7% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 386,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.5% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 136,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other news, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,914 shares in the company, valued at $275,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $434,969.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.