Regency Centers Corp (REG) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 195,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REG opened at $65.77 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $137,871.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $158,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $532,456 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

