Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ: MDLZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mondelez, whose shares outperformed the industry in the past three months, delivered robust second-quarter 2018 performance, backed by volume growth and stringent cost-control measures. Notably, the second quarter marks the company’s sixth straight quarter of positive bottom-line surprise. In fact, earnings and margins during the second quarter were aided by productivity savings. This indicates that the company’s Restructuring Program has been yielding. Further, the company plans to continue executing zero-based budgeting program and selectively engage in SG&A spending. Apart from these, Mondelez is on track with innovation and acquisitions. On the flip side, sluggish sales in Latin America, stemming from headwinds in Brazil, have been raising concerns. Sadly, management continues to expect volatility in Brazil to persist. Additionally, weak gum business and negative impacts of currency remain threats.”

7/27/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “$41.68” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mondelez, whose shares underperformed the industry in the past three months, has been battling higher freight and commodity costs. Thanks to such headwinds, the company’s gross margin was down 39.4% in first-quarter 2018. Notably freight and logistic expenses have been a consistent pressure for the company. Further, the company has been battling weak volume trends since 2014, owing to higher pricing and lower demand. Also, sales trends have been more or less sluggish since the company split from Kraft Foods. Apart from these the company remains exposed downturns such as stiff competition and unfavorable macroeconomic conditions. On the flip side, Mondelez delivered strong performance across Asia, Middle East & Africa and Europe in the first quarter. Moving on, the company ardently focuses on productivity improvements and cost savings to enhance margins. Also, innovation and brand building are key aspects of its growth strategy.”

7/16/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $43.87 on Friday. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 80,866 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2,763.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 970,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

