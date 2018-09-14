RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) CEO Sells $847,220.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $847,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,978 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $2,460,452.22.

On Thursday, August 9th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 31,097 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $4,361,976.19.

On Friday, August 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 33,104 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,643,167.04.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,255 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $2,163,464.10.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,322 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $3,690,081.18.

On Monday, July 9th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,400 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $728,460.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,179 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total transaction of $1,366,734.33.

On Monday, July 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 4,325 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $553,859.50.

On Friday, June 29th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $466,776.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 22,870 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,974,014.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $149.21 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

