Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,910,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,232,729,000 after purchasing an additional 279,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,253,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,459,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $668,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $200.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $179.29 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.