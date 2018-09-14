Raymond James Upgrades Paypal (PYPL) to Outperform

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,892. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Paypal has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,257 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 92.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 50.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

