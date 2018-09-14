Raymond James & Associates Has $22.92 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Pembina Pipeline worth $22,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $203,334,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,383.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,721,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,534 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 105.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,554,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $63,426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 197.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,576 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.40%. sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

