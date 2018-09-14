Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in TELUS Co. (TU)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TELUS were worth $22,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,920,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,597,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,607,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,824 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,525,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

