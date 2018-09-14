Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $132,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 53.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,334.1% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

EXPD opened at $74.25 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

