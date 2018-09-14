Qurito Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (QURO)

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Qurito has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qurito token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Qurito has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00275413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00151714 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.58 or 0.05792588 BTC.

Qurito Token Profile

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens. Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial . The official website for Qurito is www.qurito.io

Qurito Token Trading

Qurito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qurito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qurito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

