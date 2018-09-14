Quidel (QDEL) PT Raised to $80.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.14.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $73.86 on Monday. Quidel has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Quidel had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.15 million. analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $939,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Bujarski sold 38,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $2,704,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,200 shares of company stock worth $14,705,978. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Quidel by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,991,000 after buying an additional 370,763 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $3,393,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quidel by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 78,303 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

