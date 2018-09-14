Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $808,000 Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $66.45. 67,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director J Michael Losh sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $443,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,268.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,662. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

