Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $7.64 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 4.7% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 4,976 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $878,761.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,183,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $1,367,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,170.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,888 shares of company stock worth $4,882,542 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.21. 5,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,660. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $177.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

